'Zero intent': R Ashwin slams India batter's technique after humiliating Test series loss against South Africa Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and pointed out where India went wrong in their recent 0-2 Test series loss to South Africa. He also pointed out the batting technique of batter Sai Sudharsan.

New Delhi:

Team India sustained a heavy defeat in the second Test of their ongoing multi-format series against South Africa. Losing both Test matches against the Proteas, the hosts were clean swept in the Test series, and their performance has garnered widespread criticism from the fans and several experts.

From their performance, many came forward and slammed the Indian side’s showing with the bat. Throughout the two Test matches, there was not a single century scored by any Indian batter, and the same resulted in a 0-2 humiliation at the hands of South Africa.

Speaking on the same, former India international cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin came forward and pointed out the technique of batter Sai Sudharsan.

"It usually happens that when something goes wrong, there is always a scapegoat. But I don’t consider it as a healthy team environment, it’s not a healthy facet. For instance, if I know that there are question marks about my place, I will want to fight and prove my place. I felt let down in the sense that there was no fight. If a player is insecure, he cannot play well. When Senuran Muthusamy came on to bowl, Sai Sudharsan didn’t put away any of the full tosses or short balls for boundaries. He played inside the line and got caught at first slip. There was zero intent in defense. It’s either technical or tactical,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin gave his take on how India’s performance can be improved

Furthermore, Ashwin talked about how India’s performance in the longest format of the game can be improved. He asked for more domestic players to play on turning pitches that can prepare them to tackle the same on the international level.

"How we can improve is, many people will have their opinions. I feel first-class cricket needs to be better, start playing on turning pitches and make defense solid against spin. A spin and fast-bowling cupboard needs to be readied. IPL performances are being considered but performances for Test exclusively must be considered,” he said.

Also Read: