Mohun Bagan announce Sergio Lobera as new head coach, know why ISL champs removed Jose Molina mid-season Mohun Bagan Super Giant replaced head coach Jose Molina with Sergio Lobera for the rest of the season, citing dressing-room discomfort and poor form. Lobera, set to begin training on November 30, says he aims to restore the club’s identity and push for top honours.

Kolkata:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant announced a major change in their technical leadership midway through the season, confirming the departure of head coach Jose Molina and the appointment of Sergio Lobera Rodriguez for the remainder of the campaign. Lobera signed his contract on Wednesday and is expected to join the squad on November 30, when he will oversee his first training session.

Club insiders suggested that the decision stemmed from growing discomfort within the squad. A source familiar with the internal discussions told Sports Now that results were only part of the story.

“The mood in the dressing room was not proper. There were differences between players and coaches. Last year, Molina got a positive result, but this year it was not up to the mark. Maybe he did not have the motivation required, which is why we parted ways,” the source said.

Lobera’s arrival brings with it an extensive resume in Indian football. He has previously delivered multiple domestic honours, including an ISL League title and ISL Shield, in addition to earlier coaching stints at Barcelona’s youth and reserve levels. The club hierarchy believes that his familiarity with Indian conditions and his possession-based style can inject direction and stability into a campaign that has struggled to find rhythm.

Lobera reacts to joining ISL champions

Upon formally signing with the Mariners, Lobera expressed both excitement and responsibility at joining one of the country’s most storied institutions.

“Taking charge at Mohun Bagan Super Giant is a huge honour for me. This club has a rich history, deep emotion and big ambition. I am committed to building a team that plays with courage, identity and a winning mentality. We will work together to make this chapter unforgettable,” Lobera said.

The new coach also spoke about the potential he sees in the current squad, noting the blend of experience and flair that has long defined the club’s identity.

“This team has talent and heart, which is capable of dominating Indian football. I have come here to take that potential to an even higher level. Mohun Bagan deserves to be at the top, and we will work every day to turn that dream into reality,” he added.

Lobera’s first match in charge is expected to be announced by the club in the coming days.