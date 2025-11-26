WPL 2026 Auction Live: When and where to watch Womens Premier League’s mega-auction on TV and online in India? The WPL 2026 mega auction is to be held tomorrow in New Delhi, with five franchises competing for 73 squad slots, including 23 overseas spots. UP Warriorz have the maximum purse of INR 14.5 crore, having retained only one cricketer.

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is set for an exciting turn as franchises prepare for the upcoming mega auction, with new rules offering greater strategic flexibility. Each of the five teams can assemble squads of up to 18 players, with 73 slots available overall, including 23 overseas positions.

For the first time, teams will be allowed to use up to five Right to Match (RTM) options, depending on the number of players retained from their 2025 squads. These RTM options allow franchises to buy back a player who was part of their team last season. Teams that retained fewer players, that is, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, will enjoy more RTM options and a bigger purse, giving them a significant advantage in rebuilding their squads.

UP Warriorz face the most rebuilding ahead of the 2026 auction, having retained only one player, uncapped Shweta Sehrawat, through the WPL retentions. The franchise will enter the auction with the largest purse and four RTM options at their disposal, providing ample opportunity to reshape the squad.

In contrast, defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and three-time runners-up Delhi Capitals, who kept Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, have retained five players each. These teams will have no RTM options at the mega auction, emphasising the need for careful planning with the remaining purse.

All five franchises will have a combined purse of INR 41.1 crore to spend in the auction, promising intense bidding wars for top talent. Over the previous three WPL auctions, player valuations have reached staggering heights, with Smriti Mandhana remaining the most expensive player in league history after Royal Challengers Bengaluru paid INR 3.4 crore for her at the 2023 mega auction.

When to watch WPL 2026 auction live on TV?

The Women’s Premier League 2026 auction will begin live on 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch WPL 2026 auction live on TV?

The 2026 Women’s Premier League auction live be broadcast live on Star Sports network.

Where to watch WPL 2026 auction live online?

The 2026 Women’s Premier League auction live be broadcast live on JioHotstar.