Plans underway for NZ20, New Zealand's very own franchise cricket tournament; check details Plans are ongoing for NZ20, which could become New Zealand's premier league T20 tournament. With the country exploring the field of franchised cricket tournaments, NZ20 could soon become a reality.

In a major development, New Zealand Cricket is all set to enter the world of privately owned T20 league tournaments. Plans are already underway for ‘NZ20’, a tournament that will see six franchise teams compete for a shot at the title, starting in January 2027.

It is worth noting that NZ20 is yet to get approval from NZC (New Zealand Cricket). If the tournament is approved, it would go on to replace the Super Smash, which is the current domestic T20 competition in the country. Notably, the Super Smash is now 20 years old and is played by the local cricket associations in New Zealand: Auckland, Northern Districts, Wellington, Central Districts, Canterbury and Otago.

While the Super Smash is managed by the NZC, the NZ20 will have teams that will have private owners. There is a clear absence of a major T20 tournament in the country, and it is being said that there is a strong belief that the NZ20 could be the way for the country to make itself popular within the ever-growing world of franchised cricket tournaments.

Don MacKinnon opens up on the NZ20 project

Heading the NZ20 Establishment Committee, Don MacKinnon came forward and talked about the NZ20 project. He revealed that plans for the competition emerged from several former players, including Stephen Fleming.

"The concept is a pretty simple one really. It's to see if New Zealand cricket could provide us with a clean window, which in our mind is absolutely essential for a very short privately owned competition, ideally in the peak of summer in New Zealand,” MacKinnon told ESPNcricinfo.

"So ideally for a men's competition in the month of January at potentially a lot of our holiday venues, some of our beautiful grassbanks ground and a short fan-centric, fun type competition, but one played by the very best players in New Zealand and hopefully some internationals,” he added.

