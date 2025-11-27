Jess Jonassen pulls out of WPL 2026 auction due to injury Australia's bowling all-rounder Jess Jonassen has pulled out of the upcoming WPL (Women's Premier League) auction. She pulled out of the upcoming event due to a shoulder injury that she had been struggling with for quite some time.

In a major development ahead of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026 auction, ace Australia all-rounder Jess Jonassen has pulled out of the upcoming event due to injury. It is worth noting that the bowling all-rounder’s exit from the auction was communicated to the WPL franchises at the pre-auction briefing on Wednesday, November 26.

Jonassen has been a key player in the WPL, having played three seasons for Delhi Capitals Women. Jonassen played a total of 24 matches for the franchise in the three seasons, where she scored 295 runs and took a total of 33 wickets as well.

With five Player of the Match awards, Jonassen was a key player for her franchise in the tournament, but a consistent shoulder injury sees her opt out of the auction for the fourth edition of the competition.

Details emerge over Pratika Rawal, Yastika Bhatia’s inclusion

It is interesting to note that the likes of Pratika Rawal, Yastika Bhatia, and seamer VJ Joshitha are all currently injured, but their names are still present in the auction pool. These three players cannot be a part of the mandatory 15-person squad, and if a team picks them up in the auction, they will not be allowed a replacement later on.

Pooja Vastrakar, while not being fully fit, is a part of the auction with Kashvee Gautam, who has been declared fully fit. Furthermore, the likes of Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr and Laura Wolvaardt will be the players that the mega auction bidding will start with on November 27, as they are part of the marquee set.

The two Indian players in the marquee set are Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh, and the duo is expected to attract huge bids from the franchise. As any side could benefit with a player of their calibre within their ranks.

