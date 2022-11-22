FIFA World Cup 2022: It's not over, Saudi Arabia fans mock Argentina post their win | REACTIONS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Saudi Arabia defeat Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022: Will this World Cup turn out to be a tournament of great upsets? Only time will tell, but right now it is a heartbreak for Argentina. In one of the greatest upsets of the ongoing tournament, Saudi Arabia has inflicted a defeat of 2-1 on favourites Argentina. Before the World Cup started, Lionel Messi's men were touted as one of the best and were favourites to win the cup, but as of now, they have to fight for their survival. This victory has certainly ended their undefeated streak of 26 matches and it hasn't come at the right time.

Lionel Messi is playing his fifth World Cup and it will probably be his last one. The legendary player is yet to win the coveted trophy and this time around he will try his level best to cross the finishing line and end his World Cup career on a high. The South American men started the match in a pretty dominant fashion. Messi, while demonstrating his game skills scored Argentina's first goal courtesy of a penalty. His counterparts tried to restrain him, but once he had a clear shot, he made it count. The world certainly expected Argentina to win and had no doubts about their capabilities, but the tables turned on their heads as soon as the second half began.

In the starting few minutes of the second half, Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina, first, they leveled the score and then took a lead in the match. The loss that Argentina faced has shocked the entire world as of now, they now need to win their remaining games to proceed to the next round. The fans of the Saudi Arabian national team are elated with joy and they have taken to their Twitter accounts to express it. They have flooded the microblogging site with an innumerable number of memes and most of them are directed towards Leo Messi.

