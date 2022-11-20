Follow us on Image Source : CRISTIANO RONALDO INSTAGRAM FIFA World Cup 2022: Goats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo share same frame; Virat joins in with comment

With the FIFA World Cup 2022 all set to kick off on Sunday (November 27) in Qatar, the greats of the game – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were seen sharing the same frame. In a promotional picture posted on Saturday on the Instagram accounts of both the players and Louis Vuitton, both Messi and Ronaldo were seen playing cheese. The post was one of the highlight reels on Saturday with former India cricket team captain Virat Kohli also commenting on the picture.

"Victory is a State of Mind. @Cristiano and @LeoMessi captured by @AnnieLeibovitz for @LouisVuitton. In addition to a long tradition of crafting trunks for the world’s most coveted sporting trophies, the Maison celebrates two of the most talented football players today. #LouisVuitton #CristianoRonaldo #LionelMessi," read the Instagram post from Louis Vuitton.

Virat Kohli joins conversation

Earlier on Sunday morning, Virat took to Ronaldo’s account and posted a comment – “What a picture.”

The Indian cricket fans then chipped in with comments of their own and were seen breaking the internet. Michael Vaughan, former England Cricket team captain and Ronaldo’s former teammate at Real Madrid, Marcelo also commented on the post.

Ronaldo in FIFA World Cups

Ronaldo has played in four FIFA World Cups and has scored a total of 7 goals. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be the fifth FIFA tournament of his career. Cristiano Ronaldo performed brilliantly in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He scored three consecutive goals one after the other in the first match against Spain. This made him the oldest player to score a hat-trick goal in the FIFA World Cup. After this, he also scored a goal in the match against Morocco.

Messi in search of World Cup glory

Lionel Messi will undoubtedly go down as one of the greats and he could further solidify his already stellar reputation by winning the World Cup in Qatar. With 19 appearances in the World Cup, he has already cemented his legacy in the game. Argentina are currently being tipped as one of the favourites in what looks to be a wide-open tournament. The reigning Copa America champions are on a fine run of form coming into this year’s competition and it might finally be the year that Messi gets his hands on the trophy.

