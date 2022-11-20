IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Weather Update: Will rain interfere in India vs New Zealand contest in Mount Maunganui?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Weather Update: Rain likely to interfere India vs New Zealand contest in Mount Maunganui

After an unwanted washout in the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, rain could yet again be a decisive factor in the second T20I. Both India and New Zealand are set to meet in the second T20I on Sunday (November 20) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. With rain gods not kind in the first T20I, the second contest could also have some rain interference according to the latest weather updates.

What is the weather like in Mount Maunganui?

The weather is expected to play a big role as the latest predictions suggest there will be rain during the course of the day. However, it also predicted that there the possibility of rain will reduce during the match hours, the match will start at 12:00 PM IST on Sunday and 7:30 PM local time. According to the latest update, it will rain between 9 AM to 4 PM local time.

As of the latest, the odd shower, sometimes heavy at times is predicted by NZ’s MetService. Rain will become more frequent this afternoon. Thunderstorms and hail are also possible.

Head to head

Matches – 20, India – 9, New Zealand – 9, N/R – 0, Tied – 2

In New Zealand

Matches – 10, India – 4, New Zealand – 4, N/R – 0, Tied – 2

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

India

Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (C), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India’s tour of New Zealand, 2022 – T20I series Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Sunday 20th November 2nd T20I Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 2 Tuesday 22nd November 3rd T20I McLean Park, Napier

India’s tour of New Zealand, 2022 – ODI series Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Friday 25th November 1st ODI Eden Park, Auckland 2 Sunday 27th November 2nd ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton 3 Wednesday 30th November 3rd ODI Hagley Oval, Christchurch

