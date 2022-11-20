Sunday, November 20, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Weather Update: Will rain interfere in India vs New Zealand contest in Mount Maunganui?

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Weather Update: Will rain interfere in India vs New Zealand contest in Mount Maunganui?

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Weather Update: Rain could likely play a big role in the second T20I between India vs New Zealand as weather in Mount Maunganui is far from idol for play

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2022 8:22 IST
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Weather Update
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Weather Update: Rain likely to interfere India vs New Zealand contest in Mount Maunganui

After an unwanted washout in the first T20I between India and New Zealand at the Sky Stadium in Wellington, rain could yet again be a decisive factor in the second T20I. Both India and New Zealand are set to meet in the second T20I on Sunday (November 20) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. With rain gods not kind in the first T20I, the second contest could also have some rain interference according to the latest weather updates.

What is the weather like in Mount Maunganui?

The weather is expected to play a big role as the latest predictions suggest there will be rain during the course of the day. However, it also predicted that there the possibility of rain will reduce during the match hours, the match will start at 12:00 PM IST on Sunday and 7:30 PM local time. According to the latest update, it will rain between 9 AM to 4 PM local time.

As of the latest, the odd shower, sometimes heavy at times is predicted by NZ’s MetService. Rain will become more frequent this afternoon. Thunderstorms and hail are also possible.

Head to head

Matches – 20, India – 9, New Zealand – 9, N/R – 0, Tied – 2

In New Zealand

Matches – 10, India – 4, New Zealand – 4, N/R – 0, Tied – 2

ALSO READ I FIFA World Cup 2022: From Dua Lipa to BTS' Jungkook know all details of FIFA WC opening ceremony

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

India

Rishabh Pant (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (C), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

India’s tour of New Zealand, 2022 – T20I series

Sr. No.

Day

Date

Match

Venue

1

Sunday

20th November

2nd T20I

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

2

Tuesday

22nd November

3rd T20I

McLean Park, Napier

 

Related Stories
IND vs NZ 2022: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan & Shreyas Iyer prepare for New Zealand challenge | WATCH

IND vs NZ 2022: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan & Shreyas Iyer prepare for New Zealand challenge | WATCH

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I, Highlights: Match abandoned without a ball being bowled

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I, Highlights: Match abandoned without a ball being bowled

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Suryakumar likely to be rested, spin duo all set to return as IND take on NZ

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Suryakumar likely to be rested, spin duo all set to return as IND take on NZ

India’s tour of New Zealand, 2022 – ODI series

Sr. No.

Day

Date

Match

Venue

1

Friday

25th November

1st ODI

Eden Park, Auckland

2

Sunday

27th November

2nd ODI

Seddon Park, Hamilton

3

Wednesday

30th November

3rd ODI

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

 

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Latest News