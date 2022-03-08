Tuesday, March 08, 2022
     
FIFA postpone Ukraine v Scotland World Cup qualifier

Zurich (Switzerland) Published on: March 08, 2022
Ukraine's World Cup play-off semi-final match against Scotland has been postponed, after the Scottish Football Association received notification from FIFA on Monday.

A postponement of the match, due to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on 24th March, had been requested by Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion.

The play-off final for the winners - against either Wales or Austria - will now also be delayed as a result of the decision.

Discussions are will now begin for a new date, with the Nations League window in June expected to be the most likely option.

The postponement has yet to be publically confirmed by FIFA.

- Reported  by PTI

