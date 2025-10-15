Cristiano Ronaldo creates record with 947th career goal in FIFA World Cup qualifier clash vs Hungary Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break records for fun, and this time he has done so in the World Cup qualifiers. He is now the leading goalscorer in the qualifiers, going past the Guatemalan player Carlos Ruiz, scoring his 40th goal in the game against Hungary.

Cristiano Ronaldo is breaking records for fun at the age of 40. He is now the leading goalscorer in the history of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, going past the Guatemalan player Carlos Ruiz. The superstar was in action on Tuesday (October 14) for Portugal in the game against Hungary and scored two goals to take his tally to 41 in the qualifiers. Ruiz, who earlier held the record, scored 39 goals in the tournament's history.

Unfortunately, his brilliant effort wasn't enough for Portugal to win, as Hungary managed to draw the game with a leveling goal during the injury time. Coming back to Ronaldo's record, he continues to impress even at the age of 40 and has been the best player for Portugal. His first goal came in the 22nd minute when Portugal made it 1-1, having conceded a goal in the 8th minute. This was the 947th goal of his illustrious career and it didn't take him much time to increase his tally to 948.

Ronaldo then took his team 2-1 ahead in the dying stages of the first half of the match played at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. This was his 41st goal in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, five more than Argentina's Lionel Messi.

Most goals in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Players Goals Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 41 Carlos Ruiz (Guatemala) 39 Lionel Messi (Argentina) 36 Ali Daei (Iran) 35 Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 33

Portugal coach admits his team didn't play well in the last 10 minutes

Portugal's World Cup qualification just got stretched a bit as they couldn't win against Hungary thanks to a goal in injury time. Their coach, Roberto Martinez, admitted that his side didn't play well in the last 10 minutes and failed to kill the game. "We didn’t manage the game in the last 10 minutes well enough. If you don’t kill the game you need to know how to manage it until the end. Today we stopped playing and Hungary equalised," Martinez said.

