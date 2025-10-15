Afghanistan break South Africa's all-time record with 200-run victory, whitewash Bangladesh in ODI series Afghanistan's rise in ODI cricket continues as they whitewashed Bangladesh in the three-match series. It was a statement victory in the last game as they thumped the opposition by a massive margin of 200 runs. This is also their fifth consecutive series win in ODIs.

Afghanistan continued to impress in ODI cricket as they whitewashed Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series. Hashmatullah Shahidi and his men decimated the opposition by a huge margin of 200 runs in the final ODI on Tuesday (October 14), which is also their second biggest win in the format ever. At the same time, the 200-run win is also the biggest ever in the history of ODI cricket played at the Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The venue has hosted 56 ODIs so far in its history and Afghanistan created history with a massive win. They also broke South Africa's record in this aspect who earlier held the record of registering the biggest win in Abu Dhabi. They had beaten Ireland by 174 runs while defending the total of 343 runs.

Biggest wins in Abu Dhabi (by margin of runs)

Team Margin of Win Opposition Year Afghanistan 200 Bangladesh 2025 South Africa 174 Ireland 2024 Scotland 150 Afghanistan 2015

What happened in the match?

It was a game of total dominance from Afghanistan as they posted 293 runs after opting to bat first on a tough pitch. Ibrahim Zadran was the star for them, smashing 95 runs off 111 balls at the top of the order and Mohammad Nabi provided a stunning finishing kick at the back end. He scored an unbeaten 62 off 37 balls with four fours and five sixes.

In response, Bangladesh capitulated under pressure, with only Saif Hassan reaching the double-digits. The opening batter scored 43 runs but the entire team got bowled out for just 93 runs in the 28th over of the innings. Bilal Sami was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up a five-wicket haul while Rashid Khan continued his brilliance, accounting for three wickets. Ibrahim Zadran won the player of the series award for amassing 213 runs in the toughest of conditions in three matches at an average of 71.

