Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Afghanistan break South Africa's all-time record with 200-run victory, whitewash Bangladesh in ODI series

Afghanistan break South Africa's all-time record with 200-run victory, whitewash Bangladesh in ODI series

Afghanistan's rise in ODI cricket continues as they whitewashed Bangladesh in the three-match series. It was a statement victory in the last game as they thumped the opposition by a massive margin of 200 runs. This is also their fifth consecutive series win in ODIs.

Afghanistan cricket team
Afghanistan cricket team Image Source : X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Abu Dhabi:

Afghanistan continued to impress in ODI cricket as they whitewashed Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series. Hashmatullah Shahidi and his men decimated the opposition by a huge margin of 200 runs in the final ODI on Tuesday (October 14), which is also their second biggest win in the format ever. At the same time, the 200-run win is also the biggest ever in the history of ODI cricket played at the Sheikh Zayed cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The venue has hosted 56 ODIs so far in its history and Afghanistan created history with a massive win. They also broke South Africa's record in this aspect who earlier held the record of registering the biggest win in Abu Dhabi. They had beaten Ireland by 174 runs while defending the total of 343 runs.

Biggest wins in Abu Dhabi (by margin of runs)

Team Margin of Win Opposition Year
Afghanistan 200 Bangladesh 2025
South Africa 174 Ireland 2024
Scotland 150 Afghanistan 2015

What happened in the match?

It was a game of total dominance from Afghanistan as they posted 293 runs after opting to bat first on a tough pitch. Ibrahim Zadran was the star for them, smashing 95 runs off 111 balls at the top of the order and Mohammad Nabi provided a stunning finishing kick at the back end. He scored an unbeaten 62 off 37 balls with four fours and five sixes.

In response, Bangladesh capitulated under pressure, with only Saif Hassan reaching the double-digits. The opening batter scored 43 runs but the entire team got bowled out for just 93 runs in the 28th over of the innings. Bilal Sami was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up a five-wicket haul while Rashid Khan continued his brilliance, accounting for three wickets. Ibrahim Zadran won the player of the series award for amassing 213 runs in the toughest of conditions in three matches at an average of 71.

Also Read

India out of AFC Asian Cup 2027 after embarrassing defeat to Singapore at home

How can New Zealand qualify for Women's World Cup 2025 semifinals after wash-out against Sri Lanka?

Ajinkya Rahane suggests change in appointment of domestic selectors, bats for recently retired ones
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh BAN Vs AFG Rashid Khan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\