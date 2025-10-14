India out of AFC Asian Cup 2027 after embarrassing defeat to Singapore at home Singapore defeated India 2-1 in Goa, with Song Ui-young scoring twice to keep their AFC Asian Cup hopes alive. Despite early dominance and a stunning goal from Chhangte, India missed key chances and were knocked out of contention with the loss.

Goa:

India’s AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign came to a crashing end on Tuesday night as Singapore pulled off a stunning 2-1 win at the Fatorda Stadium. A clinical brace from midfielder Song Ui-young proved decisive for the visitors, as Gavin Lee’s side revived their qualification hopes, while India were officially knocked out of contention.

Coming into the game under pressure, India head coach Khalid Jamil had promised a front-foot approach, and the Blue Tigers delivered early on. A high-pressing game unsettled Singapore’s defence, and India struck first in the 14th minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte, given time and space nearly 30 yards out, unleashed a spectacular right-footed strike into the top corner, sending the home crowd into raptures.

India looked dominant for most of the first half, carving out several opportunities through the lively front trio of Chhangte, Liston Colaco, and Mahesh Singh. However, a lack of composure in front of the goal cost them dearly. Chhangte and Mahesh both missed gilt-edged chances, and a low shot from Liston was cleared off the line.

India miss, Singapore hit

Singapore capitalised on India’s wastefulness right before halftime. A cross from Irfan Najeeb found Glenn Kweh in space, and he calmly set up Song Ui-young, who tucked his shot past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to level the score.

India continued to press after the break but left too much space at the back. Singapore’s second goal arrived in the 58th minute, following a swift counter-attack. Ikhsan Fandi held up the ball and released Shawal Anuar, who squared it to Song for his second goal of the night, a precise finish from a tight angle.

Despite a flurry of attacking changes, including the introductions of Brandon Fernandes and Udanta Singh, India failed to convert late chances. Singapore, meanwhile, remained dangerous on the counter and defended resolutely to protect their lead. The result sees Singapore climb within two points of group leaders Hong Kong, while India slump to the bottom of Group C and bow out of qualification.