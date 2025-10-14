How can New Zealand qualify for Women's World Cup 2025 semifinals after wash-out against Sri Lanka? New Zealand's clash against Sri Lanka in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 was washed out due to no result at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Check how New Zealand can qualify for the World Cup semifinals after this outcome.

New Delhi:

New Zealand's semifinal hopes in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 took a hit after their fourth match of the tournament against Sri Lanka ended in a no-result due to a washout in Colombo. Sri Lanka had opted to bat first in the 15th match of the tournament at the R Premadasa Stadium; however, the clash was abandoned after rain intervened following the first innings.

The Sri Lankan side had put up a decent total of 258/6 in their first innings, well led by half-centuries from captain Chamari Athapaththu and Nilakshi de Silva, who also hit the fastest fifty for her side in the history of women ODIs.

However, rain came down at the end of the innings, and despite it stopping for a brief time, it fell again to eventually wash the game out. The result meant that both teams shared a point each, with this being Sri Lanka's second no-result outing, with one coming against Australia at the same venue earlier in the tournament.

This dents New Zealand's chances of making it to the semifinal as they now have three points in four matches, with one win and a no-result. They are currently in fifth place, one spot behind the cut-off for the semifinals.

How can New Zealand qualify for semifinals?

New Zealand can still qualify for the semifinals and have their fate in their own hands. If they win their remaining three matches: against Pakistan, India and England; they will have nine points which will be enough to see them through.

However, if they drop a game, they will be in danger of losing out on a spot in the last four. If they get to seven points, they will be hugely dependent on other results and will want no more than three teams to go over seven points, which can surely be the case.

Women's World Cup 2025 updated points table after SL vs NZ washout: