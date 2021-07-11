Copa America | Watch: Messi breaks into tears as referee blows final whistle

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/COPA AMERICA Lionel Messi in tears after Argentina win Copa America in Rio on Sunday morning.

On a day of first, Lionel Messi finally completed the biggest dream of his life of winning an international title with Argentina in Copa America 2021. Not as magnificent as a World Cup in stature, the triumph wasn't any less than the 'Cup of life' as Messi ended a 16-year-old wait that included 2014 WC final heartbreak followed by two back-to-back Copa America penalty shootout losses in the marquee clash to Chile.

To make it even better, the victory came against arch-rival Brazil, whom they defeated by a slender margin of 1-0, thanks to Angel Di Maria's first-half goal.

And if anyone doubts what it meant for the little magician, who has won 34 titles with his now-former club Barcelona, just need to look at Messi's reaction at the end of the final whistle. The Argentine no. 10 broke into tears as the whistle was sounded by the referee and was soon crowded by embracing Argentine teammates, who couldn't hold back their tears as well as the title ended the nation's 28-year-wait fora major success.

Later in a moment of great respect, Neymar was seen going to the Argentina camp and embracing Messi, who was just lifted in the air three times in what has been a customary celebration often reserved for the managers.

The duo was seen embracing each other for a long time while both were seen exchanging words. While it was understood Neymar was congratulating Messi on his glory, the latter would have shared words of consolation to the Brazilian star.