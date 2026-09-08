When and where to watch UEFA Champions League 2026-27 live on TV and stream online in India?

The stage is set for the latest edition of the UEFA Champions League 2026-27. The biggest football tournament in Europe returns as some of the biggest sides in world football gear up for the competition.

It is interesting to note that the first game of the tournament and its new season sees Club Brugge taking on Aston Villa and AEK taking on LASK. The clash between Club Brugge and Aston Villa could have many eyes set upon it, considering the performances that Aston Villa has been putting in.

Furthermore, the likes of Manchester City, Inter, Real Madrid, BVB, and many other big teams will be in action on the first day of the new Champions League season.

The previous season of the Champions League was won by PSG. The side, under head coach Luis Enrique, won the 2024-25 season of the UCL and went on to win the tournament once more in 2025-26. Widely revered as the strongest side in the world, PSG will look for another good campaign, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares.

They could be challenged by the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and many other sides, but it has been made clear that PSG is the team to beat. With the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue, PSG have one of the most lethal attacks in the world, and the side will look to make the most of it as they begin their UCL campaign.

UEFA Champions League 2026-27 - Broadcast details

When will the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 take place?

The UEFA Champions League 2026-27 will be played from September 8th, with the final slated to be played on June 5, 2027.

At what time will UEFA Champions League 2026-27 matches begin?

The 2026-27 UEFA Champions League matches will begin at 10:30 PM, with some matches kicking off at 12:30 and 1:30 AM as well.

Where can you watch UEFA Champions League 2026-27 live in India?

The live telecast for the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 will be available on Sony Sports.

Where can you stream UEFA Champions League 2026-27 in India?

The live streaming for UEFA Champions League 2026-27 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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