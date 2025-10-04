Chelsea vs Liverpool Live: When and where to watch Premier League clash in India? With Chelsea all set to take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London for an enthralling Premier League clash, let us have a look at where to watch details of the clash, with the live broadcast, and live streaming details of the game.

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated matches of the ongoing Premier League season. Chelsea are all set to take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on October 4. The two sides, well in the race for the title, will be hoping for a good performance in the upcoming clash.

It is worth noting that Liverpool currently hold the first place in the Premier League standings. Under Arne Slot, the side have won five matches and have lost just one, and they will aim to maintain their form as they gear up to take on the mighty Chelsea.

Speaking of Chelsea, the side has had a subpar start to the season. The side finds itself in eighth place in the Premier League standings, with two wins, two losses, and two draws in six matches. Under Maresca, the side has been shaky at times, but they will look to improve as they look towards a gruelling clash with the table toppers.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Broadcast Details

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool match?

Chelsea vs Liverpool will be played on Saturday, October 4.

At what time does the Chelsea vs Liverpool match begin?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the Chelsea vs Liverpool match being played?

The Chelsea vs Liverpool football match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

Where can you watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool match on TV in India?

The match between Chelsea vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool football match online on the Hotstar app.

