'Lot of visualisation': Dhruv Jurel opens up after his maiden test ton, credits behind-the-scenes preparation Star India wicket keeper batter Dhruv Jurel recently came forward and talked about his preparations and thought process after he scored his first test century, amassing 125 runs against the West Indies in the ongoing first test.

New Delhi:

Dhruv Jurel was absolutely exceptional for the Indian team on day 2 of the ongoing first test against the West Indies. Coming out to bat in the middle order, Jurel played a brilliant knock, scoring 125 runs in 210 deliveries, scoring his maiden Test century.

Getting an opportunity in the squad due to the injury to Rishabh Pant, Jurel has made the most of the chance that has been presented to him. Scoring his maiden test century, the star wicket-keeper batter took centre stage and talked about how he prepares himself before big matches.

He credited his success with the bat to visualising. He revealed that he thinks a lot about how he would approach certain situations, whether he is playing the game or not, and the same has worked wonders for him.

"I do a lot of visualisation, whether I am playing or not, I do visualisation. If I am playing, I think about how I would approach the situation. Then, when I play a game, it feels as if I already know this situation, I don't feel anything new. I know what that situation feels like. I visualise everything - walking in, taking stance, taking leg guard, everything. I am always prepared for all the bowlers I'm supposed to face. Whether I am playing or not playing, I try to be ready,” Jurel was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Jurel revealed how he keeps himself motivated

It is worth noting that more often than not, Dhruv Jurel has found himself on the bench in India’s test team. Since making his debut in the longest format, Jurel has only featured in five Test matches, and he talked about how he keeps himself motivated when he is not playing.

"I just stick to my routines, go to the gym. I do what I can - batting and keeping practice, stay disciplined. The usual. Sometimes, the thought crosses my mind - 'it's not happening, what's going on?' But I try to keep myself motivated and keep at it,” Jurel said.

