Bruno Fernandes breaks Manchester United's assists record with stellar showing against Aston Villa

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United got back to winning ways as life under Michael Carrick continued to get better for the Red Devils. It is worth noting that United took on Aston Villa at Old Trafford on March 15, and the clash saw United register a 3-1 victory as goals from Casemiro, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko lit the stadium on fire.

However, with the win secured, the sights were set upon Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. In what is an exceptional season for the Portuguese maestro, Bruno went on to provide his 16th assist in the league for the 2025/26 season, breaking Manchester United’s record for the most assists in a single season.

Bruno continued to be the driving force behind Manchester United’s success. Ever since Michael Carrick was appointed as the interim coach of the side, the side has been on a brilliant run, with players like Benjamin Sesko settling and finding their form in the season as well.

Michael Carrick heaped praise on United’s performance

After securing the win, United interim coach Michael Carrick came forward and lauded his side’s showing against Aston Villa. He talked about coming back from a defeat and how the team showed character in making the comeback.

"We can enjoy winning. It's a good feeling and something we want to keep getting used to. We are keeping a lid on it and understanding where we are and what it takes to win games like today. We are in a good position at the moment but still a lot to play for,” Carrick told the BBC. .

"I was pretty happy with a lot of things. We looked a good team. Credit to them, they had a couple of spells in the game but for the most part we were dangerous. It was a big game coming off the defeat,” he added.

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