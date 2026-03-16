Nahid Rana loses temper, abuses Pakistan batter after dismissing him in third ODI | Watch

Mirpur:

The third and final ODI of the series between Pakistan and Bangladesh saw the two sides lock horns at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The clash saw Bangladesh register an emphatic victory, defeating Pakistan and clinching the three-game series.

However, one of the most talked-about moments from the game came from Bangladesh bowler Nahid Rana. In the second over of Pakistan’s batting innings, Nahid Rana dismissed Maaz Sadaqat on a score of six runs in five deliveries. Shortly after dismissing him, Rana was captured abusing the Pakistan batter as he walked back to the pavilion.

As for Rana’s performance, the star player was exceptional for Bangladesh in the clash. Defending a total of 291 runs in the second innings, Rana was one of the best performers for the team in the second innings, taking two wickets and conceding 62 runs in 10 overs.

Bangladesh skipper gave his take on his side’s performance after the game

After the game, Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz came forward and gave his take on his side’s performance against Pakistan. He appreciated his team’s performance and talked about being nervous when 14 runs were required off the last over.

"Definitely was an excellent match. The boys played really well, but yeah, in the last over, 14 runs, everyone was afraid. I think it was an excellent wicket, and if we got 300, it would be better. But we are playing well, especially the way Tamim batted. Litton Das, Shanto, and Towhid Hridoy also played really well. [On Taskin] I think Taskin bowled really well. In the first three overs, he took two wickets, and then in the end, he got two wickets. Throughout the series, he and Nahid bowled really well, and they have a good partnership. I am really happy,” Mirz said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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