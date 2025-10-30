Bayern Munich script history, register massive record with 14 consecutive wins German football club Bayern Munich registered yet another win in the ongoing DFB Pokal 2025-26, extending their winning run to 14, scripting history, and etching their names in the history books after some stellar performances.

COLOGNE:

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich have arguably been the best team in world football in the ongoing 2025-26 season. Signing the likes of Luis Diaz and Nicholas Jackson in the summer transfer window, Bayern have been in scintillating form and recently managed to register their 14th win in a row in all competitions.

It is worth noting the German giants have managed to win all the games that they have played so far in the season, and winning 14 matches in a row, the side managed to break the record for the best start to a season by a top-five league side ever.

Notably, the record was jointly held by Bayern Munich and AC Milan with 13 wins in a row. However, the German side’s win against Koln in the DFB Pokal extended their lead to 14, as they etched their name in the history books.

Jonathan Tah speaks after Bayern’s win

It is worth noting that Bayern registered a 1-4 win against Koln, Luis Diaz opened the scoring, Harry Kane scored a brace, and Michael Olise scored a goal as well. After the game, Bayern defender Jonathan Tah took centre stage and talked about his side’s performance.

"We're always hungry, we always want to win and we're never satisfied. We're happy today and tomorrow we'll focus on the next game,” Tah was quoted as saying by ESPN India.

For their next assignment, Bayern Munich will be taking on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on November 1. Furthermore, the side will go on to face defending champions in the UEFA Champions League, PSG. The two European giants will take on each other at the Parc des Princes in Paris on November 5. Currently, the two sides hold the top two spots in the Champions League standings and will aim to put in their best performances.

