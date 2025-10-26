Gary Neville heaps praise on Manchester United duo after convincing win against Brighton Former Manchester United star Gary Neville took centre stage and lauded the performances of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo as Manchester United registered a stellar win against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United put in an excellent performance in their recent Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion. Taking on the side at Old Trafford in Manchester on October 25. United registered a 4-2 victory, with the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Casemiro scoring.

After the game, former Manchester United player Gary Neville took centre stage and heaped praise on the side and their recent performances. He also pointed out how Cunha and Mbeumo will go on to score a lot of goals for United.

"With Cunha and Mbeumo, the risk of those signings was removed because in the sense they had played in the Premier League before and they had the hunger to deliver at a different level. Mbeumo looks like he belongs. He looks hungry and that he wants to score goals. Manchester United have something to build on. Cunha and Mbeumo will win a lot of matches for Manchester United,” Neville told Sky Sports.

Cunha spoke after the game

It is worth noting that the goal against Brighton was Cunha’s first goal for Manchester United. The star forward opined that the goal means a lot to him, but winning the game for his side is much more important.

"My first goal here at Old Trafford, I dreamed a lot of this but of course the win is much more important. It is so hard to say something. I joked with Bryan [Mbeumo] and [Benjamin] Sesko, I told them I need to have this feeling [of scoring]. I felt so anxious to be a part of this and when I scored they said, 'Look you can enjoy it now' – I feel so good to be part of this. This is the club I grew up watching and to be here is a mix of sensations. To help them, it is my dream come true,” Cunha told BBC.

Also Read: