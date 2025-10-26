Kane Williamson's New Zealand return foiled, registers first-ever golden duck in ODI cricket Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson failed to put in a good performance for his side in his return to ODI cricket. Taking on England in the first ODI of the series, Williamson departed for a golden duck, which was the first of his ODI career.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI:

New Zealand kicked off their ODI series against England by taking on the side at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on October 26. The game saw England coming in to bat first and posting a total of 223 runs after a masterclass of a knock by star batter Harry Brook.

Coming out to chase the target, where New Zealand hoped for a good showing with the bat, the side’s top order succumbed under the pressure from the visitors’ bowling attack. At the forefront of the top-order collapse for New Zealand was veteran batter Kane Williamson.

Making his return to the squad after last playing an ODI in the Champions Trophy 2025, Williamson failed to get off the mark as he was dismissed on the very first ball that he faced. Departing for a golden duck, it is worth noting that this was the very first time in his illustrious ODI career that Williamson had been dismissed on a golden duck.

Harry Brook’s masterclass propelled England to fighting total in first innings

Speaking of the game, the first innings of the clash was completely influenced by the brilliant performance of Harry Brook. England’s batting attack failed to put in a good show in the first innings. Jamie Smith opened the innings with a duck, alongside Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jacob Bethell, all scoring two runs each.

England needed inspiration, and skipper Harry Brook came forward as just that. Amassing 135 runs in 101 deliveries, Brook put in an exceptional performance, dragging his side to a total of 223 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for New Zealand, Zakary Foulkes was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Jacob Duffy took three wickets, with Matt Henry striking twice and Mitchell Santner taking one wicket as well.

