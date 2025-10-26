Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma equal Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly in elite list with fabulous knocks The duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli was formidable against Australia in the third ODI of the series, building a solid partnership; the veteran batters equaled a tally of the former India greats Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Sydney:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma put in excellent performances against Australia in the third and final ODI of the ongoing white-ball series. The sides played each other in the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. Australia batted first and scored 236 runs.

Aiming to chase down the target, Rohit and Kohli built a formidable partnership and helped India register a nine-wicket win. While Rohit scored 121* runs in 125 deliveries, Kohli amassed 74* runs in 81 deliveries. The two batters took a stroll down memory lane as India registered their first win of the series.

It is worth noting that, after building a solid partnership, Rohit and Kohli went on to equal former India greats Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in an elite record. Notably, this was Rohit and Kohli’s 12th 150+ run stand in ODIs, as they equalled the tally of Sachin and Ganguly, which is the joint most by a pair in the format.

India to take on Australia next on October 29

Speaking of India’s upcoming assignments, the side will be taking on Australia next in a five-game T20I series. The first T20I of the series is slated to be held on October 29. The two sides will gather at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, for the first T20Is of the series.

The T20I series won't feature the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as the duo retired from the shortest format of the game after winning the T20 World Cup in 2024. The Men in Blue have been formidable in T20I cricket as of late, winning the Asia Cup 2025. They will aim to maintain their form in the format as they gear up to take on Australia in the first T20I.

Also Read: