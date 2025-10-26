Daryl Mitchell spoils Harry Brook and co's party as New Zealand take 1-0 lead in ODI series Star New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell put in an excellent performance against England in the first ODI of the ongoing series. Performing exceptionally well, Mitchell propelled the Black Caps to a stellar win in the clash.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI:

England and New Zealand kicked off their ODI series by taking on each other in the first ODI at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on October 26. The clash began with England coming in to bat first, and the side was immediately put under pressure by New Zealand’s bowling attack.

England opened with Jamie Smith departing for a duck. Furthermore, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jacob Bethell departed for two runs each. After a horrid start, England’s innings was stabilised by skipper Harry Brook. The star batter put in an excellent performance and scored 135 runs in 101 deliveries.

Furthermore, Jos Buttler departed on a score of four runs, alongside Sam Curran, who added six runs on the board. Jamie Overton added 46 runs in 54 deliveries as England went on to post a total of 223 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for New Zealand, Zakary Foulkes was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Jacob Duffy took three wickets, with Matt Henry taking two, and Mitchell Santner striking once as well.

Daryl Mitchell took New Zealand home in the second innings

Coming out to chase down the target, New Zealand opened their innings with Will Young scoring five runs and Rachin Ravindra scoring 17. Kane Williamson departed on a golden duck, but it was the knock of Daryl Mitchell that helped the Black Caps register a win.

Coming out to bat, Mitchell scored 78* runs in 91 deliveries. Furthermore, Mitchael Bracewell completed his half-century as well, scoring 51 runs in just as many deliveries as New Zealand chased down the target in 36.4 overs, winning the game by four wickets, and taking the lead in the series after the first ODI.

