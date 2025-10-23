Lionel Messi pens new three-year deal with Inter Miami Lionel Messi has signed a new contract with Inter Miami, extending his stay until 2028. The 38-year-old will lead the club into its new stadium next year after a record-breaking MLS season, reaffirming his commitment to both Inter Miami and Major League Soccer.

Miami:

Lionel Messi has officially committed his long-term future to Inter Miami, signing a new contract that will keep him with the Major League Soccer club through 2028. The deal, finalised after months of negotiations, ensures the global football icon will lead the franchise into its new stadium, which is set to open next year near Miami International Airport.

Inter Miami announced the extension on Thursday, just a day before the team’s playoff opener against Nashville. In a social media post featuring Messi signing the contract at the under-construction stadium, the club declared, “He’s home.”

The agreement, spanning three years, signifies a major boost for both Inter Miami and MLS as a whole. Messi, 38, continues to redefine excellence, coming off a record-breaking season where he won the Golden Boot with 29 goals and added 19 assists. His 48 total goal contributions were just one shy of the MLS record held by Carlos Vela. He also made history by scoring multiple goals in five consecutive matches and recording 10 multigoal games, both league bests.

“To enjoy him, watching him enjoy doing the things he is doing, he’s very, very competitive and he tries to translate that to the team,” Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said Thursday. “The best way to help him is trying to do the right things … he has to be comfortable on the pitch. He’s comfortable when things are working in the right way.

Messi’s impact for Miami

Messi’s impact has gone far beyond the pitch. Since joining Inter Miami in July 2023 on an estimated $150 million deal, he has transformed the club’s profile globally. His arrival brought an immediate trophy, the 2023 Leagues Cup, and his No. 10 jersey remains MLS’s top seller.

This new contract likely represents Messi’s final chapter as a professional player. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has already secured nearly every major accolade, including leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022. With longtime teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets set to retire and Luis Suárez’s future uncertain, Messi will now carry the mantle as Inter Miami’s undisputed leader.