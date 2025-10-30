'I don’t like losing': Charlotte Edwards gives her take after England's devastating Women's World Cup exit England women's head coach Charlotte Edwards recently came forward and talked about her side's performance in the Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final. She expressed her opinion on the changes that should be made after the devastating loss.

Guwahati:

England women faced off against an unbelievable South Africa women’s side in the 1st semi-final of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025 on October 29. The two sides locked horns at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, and the game saw South Africa coming in to bat first.

The side put in a spectacular performance; Laura Wolvaardt’s 169-run knock helped South Africa post a total of 319 runs in the first innings. Subsequently, England were limited to a score of 194 in the second innings as South Africa registered a 125-run victory, reaching the final of the World Cup.

After their elimination from the tournament, England women’s head coach Charlott Edwards took centre stage and talked about her side’s performance and expressed how she is now hungrier than ever to do better.

"I'm a winner. I don't like losing. When I came into this role, I knew it wasn't going to change overnight. I've seen some really positive things to come out of this trip. I think we've performed a little bit better under pressure, but certain moments we haven't seized, and that's going to be an ongoing thing,” Edwards told SkySports.

Edwards talked about England’s progress

Furthermore, the head coach gave her take on the progress that her side has made so far, opining that she knew this was not going to be a quick fix and that she is already looking ahead.

"Overall, we are making progress, and that's the most important thing. But ultimately, you're defined on your results. And today we're going out of a World Cup in the semi-final stage, where we were all hopeful we could really make that final,” Edwards said.

"I knew it wasn't going to be a quick fix. We've got some areas we need to work on, but that probably makes me more hungry now to go back home and work with these players over the winter period,” she added.

