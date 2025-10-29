Marizanne Kapp breaks Jhulan Goswami's all-time World Cup record in clash vs England Marizanne Kapp became the highest wicket-taker in Women’s ODI World Cup history with 44 wickets, while Laura Wolvaardt’s 169 powered South Africa to 319, dismantling England's final hopes. South Africa would hope to wrap things early to qualify for the summit clash on November 2.

Guwahati:

South Africa’s star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp etched her name into the record books, becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women’s ODI World Cup history during the semi-final clash against England at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Kapp achieved the milestone when she picked up her 44th World Cup wicket, surpassing India’s legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami, who had 43 wickets from 34 innings.

The 35-year-old delivered a stunning performance under pressure, claiming a brilliant five-wicket haul to dismantle England’s chase of 321. Kapp removed Amy Jones and Heather Knight in her very first over, setting the tone for South Africa’s dominant bowling display. She later dismissed Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Dunkley, and Charlotte Dean to complete her five-for, and dismantled England’s middle order.

Sciver-Brunt’s fighting knock of 64 kept England’s hopes alive for a while, while Alice Capsey added 50 runs before falling to Sune Luus. However, Kapp’s incisive spell proved decisive as England’s innings faltered under relentless pressure.

Kapp’s feat is a testament to her consistency and longevity in international cricket. With 44 wickets in just 28 World Cup innings, she now stands atop an elite list featuring Goswami (43), Megan Schutt (39), and Lyn Fullston (39). Her record-breaking performance not only powered South Africa into contention for their maiden title but also solidified her status as one of the greatest all-rounders in the women’s game.

Most wickets in women's World Cup history:

Player Wickets Marizanne Kapp 44* Jhulan Goswami 43 Megan Schutt 39 Lynn Fullston 39

Laura Wolvaardt punished England

The last time England met South Africa in the group stage, the Proteas were skittled out for just 69 runs. Hoping for a repeat, England chose to bowl first on an overcast day. However, captain Laura Wolvaardt had other plans. The 26-year-old produced a batting masterclass, scoring a magnificent 169 to completely derail England’s strategy.

While Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp offered brief support, it was Wolvaardt’s brilliance that powered South Africa to a commanding total of 319. The huge score shattered England’s early confidence and forced them into costly mistakes during the chase.