IND vs AUS pitch report: How will surface at DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai play for WWC semis? India face Australia in the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final in Navi Mumbai. It’s a 2017 rematch as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side seeks redemption against Alyssa Healy’s dominant Aussies, with Shafali Verma replacing injured opener Pratika Rawal.

Navi Mumbai:

A blockbuster contest awaits as India and Australia face off in the second semi-final of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. It’s a rematch of the 2017 semi-final, where India stunned Australia to reach the final, and Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will look to recreate that magic against the reigning champions.

Australia, meanwhile, have been the most dominant team in the tournament, topping the group stage with six wins from seven matches. Led by Alyssa Healy, the defending champions have combined power and precision across departments. Notably, the captain missed the last two league games of the season, owing to an injury, but the keeper-batter is now fit to script her return. However, a decision will be taken on the morning of the matchday.

India, on the other hand, have shown flashes of brilliance but have struggled for consistency. With Pratika Rawal ruled out due to injury, 21-year-old Shafali Verma will step in as opener, bringing fearless intent to the top order. Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur remain the key pillars of India’s batting lineup, while Deepti Sharma and Sree Charani will shoulder the bowling burden.

Interestingly, the last time these two sides met in the league, Australia chased 331 runs in Visakhapatnam. India playing only five bowlers hurt them, and that’s one mistake that the team management might not make against Australia in the semis.

DY Patil Cricket Stadium pitch report

The surface at Navi Mumbai traditionally supports the batters. Hence, a high-scoring encounter is expected when India face Australia. Spinners are likely to play an instrumental role as well, something that both sets of bowlers will enjoy. Meanwhile, chasing will be the ideal thing to do in the middle.

Since rain is expected to play a part, chasing with a known target is something that both teams will want. On top of that, there will be dew in the second innings, which will help the team chasing. So, toss is something that’s going to be pretty crucial.