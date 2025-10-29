South Africa qualify for maiden ODI World Cup final, thrashing England in semi-final South Africa thrashed England by 125 runs in the Women’s ODI World Cup semi-final. Laura Wolvaardt’s 169 and Marizanne Kapp’s five-wicket haul, making her the highest World Cup wicket-taker, powered the Proteas into their first final.

Guwahati:

South Africa produced a stellar performance to secure a commanding 125-run victory over England in the Women’s ODI World Cup semi-final at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, booking their spot in the final for the first time in history.

After England won the toss and chose to bowl on an overcast day, they hoped to repeat their group stage dominance when South Africa were bowled out for just 69. But captain Laura Wolvaardt had other ideas. The 26-year-old delivered a breathtaking innings, smashing 169 runs off 143 balls, with support from Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp at crucial moments. Wolvaardt’s 20 boundaries and four sixes propelled the Proteas to a commanding 319 runs, leaving England with a daunting chase and no room for error.

Kapp's heroics ruined England's chase

England’s response began disastrously. Kapp set the tone early by removing Jones and Knight in the first over of the chase, crippling England’s top order and dictating the course of the game. In the second over, Ayabonga Khaka sent Tammy Beaumont packing as, for the first time in ODI history, all three of England’s top order batters registered a duck.

Meanwhile, Kapp went on to make history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women’s ODI World Cup history, surpassing Jhulan Goswami with her 44th World Cup wicket. She picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul, dismissing Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Dunkley, and Charlotte Dean.

Despite Nat Sciver-Brunt’s fighting 64 and Alice Capsey’s 50, England could not build sustained momentum. Sune Luus struck to dismiss Capsey, while Dani Wyatt-Hodge showed resistance towards the end with some useful 34 runs, but it was too little, too late. England were eventually bowled out well short, handing South Africa a comprehensive 125-run win.

Kapp’s record-breaking performance, combined with Wolvaardt’s masterclass with the bat, ensured that South Africa dominated in all departments. They will now wait for the second semi-final between Australia and India, before playing the winner of the match in the final on November 2 at the DY Patil Sports Academy.