Image Source : AP IMAGE Sampdoria forward Manolo Gabbiadini tested positive for coronavirus

A second player from Italy’s top soccer division has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sampdoria says 28-year-old forward Manolo Gabbiadini “has a fever but he’s doing well.” The Serie A club and adds that it is “activating all the isolation procedures provided for by law.”

That is likely to include self-isolation for all players and staff.

Gabbiadini, who also plays for Italy’s national team, wrote on Twitter “I too tested positive for Coronavirus. I want to thank all those who wrote to me, I’ve already received so very many messages. But I still want to reassure you that I'm fine, so don't worry. Follow the rules, stay home and everything will sort itself out.”

On Wednesday, Juventus announced that defender Daniele Rugani had tested positive.

The outbreak of the virus has led to a nationwide lockdown in Italy, where soccer and all other sports have been suspended until April 3.