Real Madrid vs Eibar, La Liga live streaming in India: Watch RMA vs EIB live football match online

The Spanish league is back in action this week and Sunday marks the return of Real Madrid, as they take on Eibar at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Zinedine Zidane's side will be aiming to kickstart the remainder of the season with a victory, as the title race has grown intense with Barcelona's spectacular victory last night. The Catalonian giants scored four goals against Mallorca, taking a five-point lead over the second-placed Real. For the Los Blancos, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio make a comeback after being on the sidelines before the league's suspension due to injuries. However, Luka Jovic and Lucas Vazquez remain absent. Real Madrid cannot afford to drop points in the game against Eibar, as it would put significant pressure on the Men in White as they chase the domestic glory. You can watch the match between Real Madrid and Eibar live on La Liga and Real Madrid's official Facebook pages in India.

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Eibar will take place on Sunday, June 14 2020.

Where is the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Eibar being played?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Eibar will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

What are the timings of La Liga match Real Madrid vs Eibar?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Eibar will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Eibar?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Eibar will not be broadcasted on television in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga match Real Madrid vs Eibar?

The La Liga match Real Madrid vs Eibar will live stream on La Liga Facebook page and Real Madrid Facebook page.

