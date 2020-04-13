Premier League clubs expecting matches behind closed doors when competitive action returns

Image Source : AP Premier League

Most of Premier League clubs are expecting a return of the presently-halted 2019/20 season behind closed doors if and when the action begins. The Premier League's director of football, Richard Garlick and league's medical advisor Mark Gillett have constantly been in touch with the clubs.

FA is willing to offer Wembley and St George's Park as venues to wrap up the 2019/20 season, if the Premier League puts up a request. In fact, St George's Park could offer Premier League to host a number of games on the same day given that it also has a 228-room hotel and hence will lessen the travel of the teams.

Meanwhile, clubs are now mulling over agreements with players over wage cuts. Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs who have opted against furloughing staffs.

Tottenham Hotspur too joined the bandwagon on Monday after initially planning to use government grant to aply 80 per cent of non-playong staff.

A club statement read: "We have decided that all non-playing staff, whether full-time, casual or furloughed, will receive 100 per cent of their pay for April and May. Only the board will take salary reductions."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage