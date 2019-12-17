Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
Mikel Arteta has met Arsenal officials twice over managerial job

MANCHESTER Published on: December 17, 2019 8:47 IST
Mikel Arteta
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta has met with officials at Arsenal on two occasions to discuss the vacant manager's job at the London club.

Pictures in the British media showed Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham outside Arteta's house in the early hours of Monday, less than 24 hours after City played Arsenal in the English Premier League.

City has given no indication it would stand in Arteta's way if he decided he wanted to take over as manager at his former club, which fired Unai Emery last month.

Freddie Ljungberg, another former Arsenal player, has interim charge of the team.

Arteta, who played for Arsenal from 2011-16, has been assistant to Pep Guardiola at City since 2016.

