Make sure everyone is safe before thinking when to start league: Carlo Ancelotti

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said that he hopes all clubs can resume training at the same time to ensure fair play if the Premier League is to resume. England's top flight, as is the case with all other sports in the country, has been suspended since the coronavirus outbreak gained steam in the United Kingdom.

"One of the important aspects is that all the clubs resume at the same time," Ancelotti told France's L'Equipe. "To make sure that there are no disparities, that no one has an advantage over the others.

"After that, it doesn't matter how long we have been on a break. Today's players can physically recover in 15 days.

"I know it's a lot, but a player has no problem playing a game after seven to eight weeks of rest. He will obviously not be 100 per cent once he returns, but he has the ability to play, I have no doubts about that.

"All teams will be in the same physical condition. We will train by playing."

The Premier League said on Friday after a meeting between representatives of the clubs that it has been indefinitely postponed. It further stated that resumption of the season will happen only after the pandemic is brought under control.

"It doesn't matter when you restart. First, you need to make sure everything is safe, and everyone is protected. The players certainly, but also the people who work around the games, like journalists, security…" said Ancelotti.

"Playing behind closed doors is not the best option for football, but if it's necessary to ensure everyone's safety, it should be an option."