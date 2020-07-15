Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Luis Suarez opens on Lionel Messi's exit speculations and Barcelona's Champions League chances

Striker Luis Suarez opened up on Barcelona all set to slip the La Liga title after two years and Lionel Messi's future at the club. The Uruguayan accepted that the Catalan giants have handed the La Liga trophy to Clasico rival Real Madrid.

Suarez feels the Barcelona team is not looking for any excuses and will play the last two games in the league for the pride of Barcelona.

“We have to be critical of ourselves,” said Suarez. “We let it escape us. We're aware that that's on us and we're not looking for any excuses,” told Mundo Deportivo.

“Now, for the pride of Barcelona, we have to win the two games that are left and then focus on the Champions League, which we can fight for. If we play to the level we can, we can take on anyone, but failing in one game can be costly, so we have to be vigilant,” he added.

Suarez feels to fight for Champions League, Barcelona will have to play like they did against Villareal in 4-1 win in the league stage.

“When we have to fight for important things, like the Champions League, we have to do what we did against Villarreal”

“If we're at 150 per cent, we can do it,” he vowed. “The game against Villarreal was a message. If we want to do it, we can do it,” Suarez said.

Suarez also talked about the speculations around Lionel Messi wanting to leave Barcelona after his contract ends in 2021.

“The decision Leo makes is going to be made always thinking about his and his family's benefit. Sometimes we all feel bad because we lose and we are letting a La Liga [title] escape and there are times when you think about anything. But being his friend, I will always recommend that he is where he feels comfortable and happy, and if you he happy in Barcelona, [then] keep him in Barcelona. If he needs a change, he will know what he needs for him and for his well-being,” Suarez said.

