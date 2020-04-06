Bayern Munich players return to training in 'small groups'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bundesliga side Bayern Munich has confirmed that the players will return to training in small groups amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Top flight German football club Bayern Munich has confirmed that its first team will return to training in "small groups" from Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

"The FC Bayern Munich first team will return to training at Sabener Strabe in small groups from Monday, 6 April. This will be done in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities. It goes without saying that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed," the club said in a statement.

"Training will take place with no members of the public present. In order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus, FC Bayern asks fans to continue to follow the instructions of the authorities and therefore please do not come to the FC Bayern training ground," it added.

Recently, head coach Hansi Flick signed a contract extension ahead of the schedule. Flick, who only took over from Niko Kovac as Bayern boss last November, has put pen to paper on a contract extension until June 2023.

Bundesliga stands suspended till April 30 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, in order to finish the season by June end, Bundesliga is considering options to start 'ghost games' beginning in May in an attempt to finish the remaining nine rounds of matches.