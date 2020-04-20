Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Amidst Inter Milan speculations, Arthur Melo only thinking about Barcelona

Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo has reinforced his desire to remain at the Camp Nou amid speculation linking him with Inter Milan.

After an impressive debut season with the Blaugrana, Arthur has endured a frustrating 2019-20 campaign with injuries and poor form limiting him to just 23 matches across all competitions.

However, he said he is determined to see out his Barcelona contract, which runs until June 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It would make any player proud to be linked with a club like Inter, but I'm only thinking about Barcelona," Brazil's Lance newspaper quoted Arthur as saying.

"I'm very happy both at the club and in the city and, honestly, I can see myself staying here for many more years."

According to Brazilian media reports, Barcelona are considering offering Arthur as a makeweight in their pursuit of Inter's Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez.

