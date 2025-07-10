Zimbabwe announce squad for New Zealand, South Africa tri-series; Sikandar Raza to lead, Ngarava returns The seven-match T20I tri-series will kick off in Harare on July 14 with Zimbabwe taking on South Africa in the opening game. Several key players returned for Zimbabwe, including the pacer Richard Ngarava and all-rounder Brian Bennett.

Harare:

Zimbabwe announced the 16-member squad for the T20 tri-series featuring South Africa and New Zealand, led by Sikandar Raza. Raza, who missed the Test series against South Africa due to his commitments in the Major League Cricket (MLC) for Seattle Orcas, but his return along with tall left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava and all-rounder Brian Bennett, who has been passed fit following a concussion in the first Test, will all strengthen the side against strong opponents in the South Africa, who were the finalists in the T20 World Cup and New Zealand, who played the Champions Trophy final earlier this year.

"The squad also retains Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga and Tashinga Musekiwa, all of whom impressed during Zimbabwe’s last T20I assignment against Ireland in February," a Zimbabwe Cricket statement read.

Zimbabwe squad for T20 tri-series: Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga