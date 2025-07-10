Hyderabad cricket body chief Jagan Mohan Rao, others arrested by CID over IPL ticket scam Telangana CID has arrested HCA president A Jagan Mohan Rao and four others in a case of forgery. Apart from that, SRH's allegations that they were blackmailed for complimentary tickets during IPL 2025 have also been taken into consideration.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President A Jagan Mohan Rao and other HCA officials have been arrested by Telangana CID in a case of forgery of documents for the purpose of cheating and misappropriation of funds with criminal breach of trust. They were taken into custody on Wednesday night based on the complaint of Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) General Secretary, Sri Dharam Guruva Reddy.

After an investigation and evidence gathered by CID officers, they have been arrested. According to the press note released by Telangana CID, it is revealed that the accused A Jagan Mohan Rao, along with C Rajender Yadav and his wife G Kavtiha, created forged documents of Sri Chakra Cricket Club, which was called as Gowlipura Cricket Club.

They forged the signature of Sri C Krishna Yadav who is the president of Gowlipura Cricket Club and used these forged documents as genuine that enabled Jagan Mohan Rao to gain entry into HCA as president by unfair means.

Telangana CID also confirms SRH's allegations

Moreover, Telangana CID has also confirmed in its press note that Jagan Mohan Rao, along with other accused HCA officials, blackmailed the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) officials over complimentary tickets and access to corporate boxes, and also threatened them during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

"A Jagan Mohan Rao colluding with accused persons CJ Srinivas Rao, Treasurer and Sunil Kante CEO of HCA and others with malified intention, criminal breach of trust, misappropriated the public funds, wrongfully restraint IPL SRH officials including claims of intimidation, blackmail over complimentary tickets and access to corporate boxes and threatened with dire consequences," a part of press note read.

Mohammad Azharuddin demands HCA be disbanded

In the aftermatch of all these incidents, former India skipper and an ex-HCA president, Mohammad Azharuddin, has demanded that HCA be disbanded and has also asked for thorough investigation in the matter. "I am deeply disturbed by the ongoing IPL ticket scam and rampant corruption within the Hyderabad Cricket Association. The current HCA body has failed its duty and must be held accountable. I urge immediate action, a thorough investigation, and the disbandment of the current HCA administration. It’s time to clean up the system and restore integrity to Hyderabad cricket," Azharuddin wrote on X.