Deepti Sharma creates history, breaks all-time T20 record during IND vs ENG 4th T20I Deepti Sharma has achieved a historic record during India's fourth T20I against England at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Deepti achieved a special milestone after getting her first wicket of the match by removing Sophia Dunkley.

New Delhi:

India star all-rounder Deepti Sharma has etched her name into the history books during her team's fourth T20I against England women at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday, July 9. Deepti, who had reached 300 international wickets during the third T20I, has now shattered an all-time T20I record.

During the fourth clash in Manchester, Deepti has surpassed Nida Dar to become the most prolific wicket-taking spinner in the history of WT20I cricket. Coming into the contest, Deepti was tied with Pakistan star Nida Dar on 144 scalps.

The Indian all-rounder got to the milestone after removing English opener Sophia Dunkley in the sixth over of the first innings following England's decision to bat first.

More to follow...