Australia vs India: 'You don't break something that is working'; Warner inclines towards Joe Burns as opener

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of David Warner (left) with Joe Burns.

With selection debate for the opening spot between Joe Burns and Will Pucovski heating up for the next month's Australia India series, veteran Oz batsman David Warner seems to be inclined towards Joe Burns as his opening partner for the first Test slated in Adelaide Oval from December 17.

Earlier, team's skipper Tim Paine and coach-cum-selector Justin Langer also threw in their weight behind Burns, despite a lacklusture showing in the first-class season with 57 runs in five innnings. Pucovski, on the other hand, made a strong claim for the opening slot with back-to-back double centuries for Victoria in Sheffield Shield recently.

While talking to Australian media on Monday, Warner, however, said Burns has been a good partner to him as the duo had six 100-run stands last summer while adding that he will accept any decision made by the selectors.

"At the moment, I don't think Joe did anything wrong last summer. We put on some great partnerships, averaged over 60 and that's what you want from your opening partnership," Warner was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Obviously, we won a lot of games last year. For me, you don't break something that is actually working."

Warner further stressed that he had seen a lot of change in partners in his career and would prefer some stability up front while stressing on his bond with Burns.

"To be honest, I have had over a dozen opening partners and it's never been quite stable. Obviously, when I was batting with 'Bucky' Rogers (Chris), we had a great partnership and we bonded really well together out in the middle. I think that has happened with me and Joe. We have done that over the past few years," he said.

"I have known Joe for a long time. We know each other's game very well but, at the end of the day, it's upon the selectors to pick the right person to fit that position," Warner said.

The southpaw, who texted Pucovski on his selection to the Australian squad, also praised the 22-year-old Victorian for making a strong comeback after mental health issues.

"If they go the way of Will, he is obviously batting fantastic. He has been in and out of the Test squad and, obviously, removed himself in some sad times, obviously, with his mental stuff.

"He is in the right frame of mind at the moment. It probably is an opportunity for him to come into the team but, as we know, it's harder to get out of this team than it is to get in. Whoever, they go with, I will be well and truly happy with as long as that person who comes in does their job," Warner concluded.