Jaiswal leaves Gill behind on international cricket list with 7th Test ton; equals Cook, Miandad in elite club Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his seventh Test century, second against the West Indies, as India found themselves in a commanding position on the first day of the series decider in Delhi. Jaiswal didn't have a great outing in the opening game, but made up for it in the capital.

New Delhi:

Yashasvi Jaiswal backed up a blip in the opening game of the two-match Test series against the West Indies with a smashing hundred, his seventh in the format, to lead India's commanding state in the second game in Delhi on Friday, October 10. This was Jaiswal's second Test hundred against the West Indies and one that may look like it came easily, with the visitors' attack not being penetrative enough, but the left-hander had to bide his time, be a bit watchful at the start in the morning session and then unleash himself after lunch to notch up his eighth international ton.

Jaiswal is now third on the list of Indian batters with the most centuries in international cricket by the age of 23, behind only Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Jaiswal left the likes of Ravi Shastri and Shubman Gill behind, who both have seven centuries to their name at the age of 23. Overall, in Test cricket, Jaiswal now has seven centuries at the age of 23, and is joint-fourth on the list alongside the likes of Alastair Cook, Javed Miandad and Kane Williamson, among others.

Most Test centuries by the age of 23

12 - Donald Bradman (Australia), in 26 innings

11 - Sachin Tendulkar (India), in 80 innings

9 - Gary Sobers (West Indies), in 54 innings

7 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Alastair Cook (England), Javed Miandad (Pakistan), Graeme Smith (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Most centuries for India in international cricket by the age of 23

22 - Sachin Tendulkar (220 innings)

15 - Virat Kohli (119 innings)

8 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (71 innings)*

7 - Ravi Shastri (110 innings)

7 - Shubman Gill (73 innings)

Jaiswal also equalled Graeme Smith's record of most Test centuries by an opener at the age of 23, but was quicker by two innings. Jaiswal also moved up on the World Test Championship (WTC) chart with his seventh century, the second-most for an opener, only behind Rohit Sharma (nine), while surpassing the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne and Usman Khawaja on the list.

Jaiswal, who last played a month ago in the Duleep Trophy, looked a bit rusty in the first Test in Ahmedabad, but got his groove back in time for the second. Jaiswal played the second fiddle to Rahul in the morning session before going into overdrive after lunch, realising that it was a good wicket to bat on and nothing exaggerated was happening with the ball.

Jaiswal and Sudharsan had forged a 162-run partnership for the second wicket by tea and India were in command, going into the last session on the opening day.