Yashasvi Jaiswal advances in top 10 T20I rankings despite not playing the format for 359 days With Tests and ODIs not happening in the last week, ICC updated the T20I rankings today and there are several changes among other teams. Meanwhile, Indian players have jumped in rankings despite not playing, even as Jaiswal is in top 10 after not playing for 359 days.

New Delhi:

India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently in the UK, featuring in the five-match Test series against England. He is gearing up for the fourth Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Interestingly, the southpaw's T20I ranking has changed despite not playing the format for 359 days. Jaiswal has jumped to ninth place in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters with 673 rating points to his name.

His last appearance in the format for India came on July 30 last year, when India toured Sri Lanka. Jaiswal had also attained his best ratings then of 781 points only to lose a few in the last few months with India keeping him fresh only for the Test format. Nevertheless, Jaiswal is expected to return to the T20I team soon, with the World Cup to be played in India and Sri Lanka next year.

Shai Hope enters the top 10 with a good show against Australia

Meanwhile, Shai Hope has jumped four places to finish in 10th place after his sparkling 55-run knock off 39 balls against Australia in the first T20I. He is the captain of the West Indies in white-ball cricket and would want to lead from the front with the bat. Travis Head continues to be on top of the rankings despite not featuring in the ongoing series against the West Indies.

Similarly, Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma have also retained their second and third place in the batting rankings respectively.

Babar-Rizwan duo's slump continues

As for Pakistan, their superstars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan continue to slip in the rankings as they are not a part of the T20I side anymore. Pakistan are currently playing against Bangladesh and are 0-2 down in the series, without Babar and Rizwan in their line-up. While Babar is in 13th place, Rizwan is 14th with 648 and 641 rating points to their name respectively.

Top 10 ICC T20I rankings for batters

Rank Players Country Rating Points 1 Travis Head Australia 847 2 Abhishek Sharma India 829 3 Tilak Varma India 804 4 Phil Salt England 791 5 Jos Buttler England 772 6 Suryakumar Yadav India 739 7 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 736 8 Tim Seifert New Zealand 716 9 Yashasvi Jaiswal India 673 10 Shai Hope West Indies 670

