WATCH: Andre Russell receives guard of honour as West Indies all-rounder bids international cricket adieu

One of the superstars of the shortest international format, Andre Russell, called it a day on Sunday, July 22 (local time) at his home ground, Sabina Park in Jamaica as the West Indies fans came out in numbers to witness one of their heroes in action for the last time in national colours. Russell admitted that it was an emotional moment but thanked the board and the fans for him to be able to finish in front of his local fans.

"Sabina Park, it was my dream as a kid to play here, it's reality now, says if you dream, you can achieve. Thanks to all who came out to support me, it means a lot. Want more games to be played at this lovely venue and I think we need to play more games in front of these good fans," Russell said in the mid-innings break in the second T20I against Australia.

Before the start of the match, Russell got a lovely gesture in the form of a guard of honour from both teams, as the whole crowd gave a standing ovation as he entered the field.

Russell was presented with a moment, a bat with guitar strings, from Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange. The moment was wrapped up in the Jamaican flag as Russell acknowledged the respect and love from the fans, teammates and colleagues.

Russell scored a rapid 15-ball 36 after West Indies were put in to bat once again by Australia. The 37-year-old admitted that the score of 172 was about 20 short but was determined to walk away with a win. However, that wasn't the case as the unbeaten 131-run partnership between Josh Inglis and Cameron Green helped Australia chase down the target without any discomfort.

Australia took a 2-0 lead in the series and will look to seal the deal in the next game as the assignment moves to Basseterre in St. Kitts and Nevis.