India vs England Live: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test live on TV and streaming? The fourth Test of the five-match series between England and India is set to commence today after a gap of nine days. The hosts are leading the series 2-1 and this is the must-win clash for India to stay alive in the series. Here are the telecast and streaming details for the fourth Test.

MANCHESTER:

India and England will face each other in the fourth Test of the five-match series starting from today at Old Trafford in Manchester. The visitors are 1-2 behind in the series but the scoreline doesn't reflect how much they have dominated. England have been superb in grabbing the crunch moments and this is the reason they are ahead in the series.

The hosts have already announced their playing XI for this match with Liam Dawson making his comeback after eight years. He replaced Shoaib Bashir who broke his finger in the Lord's Test but still came on to bowl and picked the last wicket to seal England's thrilling 22-run win.

As for India, at least two changes are expected with Akash Deep and Nitish Reddy ruled out due to different injuries. Moreover, there is also a chance for Karun Nair to be left out for Sai Sudharsan with the former not grabbing his chances in the first three matches.

When will the India vs England 4th Test start today?

The fourth Test match between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester will get underway at 3:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled around 3 PM and the match will go on till 10:30 PM IST. Play can be extended till 11 PM if 90 overs are not completed within the stipulated time.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test live on TV and streaming?

The India vs England fourth Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. However, the live streaming of this Test match will be available on JioHotstar for free in India.

Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Sam James Cook, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell

