WTC Points Table update after NZ vs WI 3rd Test: New Zealand enters top two, woes increase for West Indies With New Zealand registering a comfortable win against the West Indies in the third Test of the series, let us have a look at the World Test Championship points table update after the Black Caps' victory in the clash.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI:

The third Test of the series between New Zealand and the West Indies came to an end with the Black Caps registering a dominant victory. The two sides locked horns at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, from December 18 to 22, and the game began with the Black Caps batting first.

Putting in an incredible performance, New Zealand posted a mammoth total of 575 runs in the first innings after Tom Latham scored 137 and Devon Conway added 227 runs to open the innings. As the Windies came out to bat, the side put up quite a fight.

The visitors managed to score 420 runs in the first innings thanks to a century by Kavem Hodge. However, New Zealand continued their brilliant run with the bat as openers Latham and Conway scored 101 and 100 runs, respectively. Declaring on a score of 306, New Zealand gave the Windies a target of 462 runs to chase down.

In the run chase, the West Indies were unable to cope. New Zealand’s exceptional show with the ball saw the visitors bundled out for a meagre 138 runs. Jacob Duffy was the highest wicket-taker for the Black Caps in the second innings with five wickets to his name. Ajaz Patel took three wickets to his name, alongside Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra, striking once each as well. New Zealand managed to register a win by 323 runs.

How was the WTC points table affected after the game?

It is worth noting that the win for New Zealand has catapulted the Black Caps into the top two of the WTC points table. As for the West Indies, the side was in last place before the game, and the situation remains the same for them.

WTC points table after the third NZ-WI Test:

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. Australia 6 6 0 0 72 100 2. New Zealand 3 2 0 1 28 77.78 3. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75 4. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 5. Pakistan 2 1 1 0 12 50 6. India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 7. England 8 2 5 1 26 27.08 8. Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 9. West Indies 8 0 7 1 4 4.17

