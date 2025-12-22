'Really unfortunate': Mitchell Starc backs Nathan Lyon to undergo rehab after injury scare in Adelaide Veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc took centre stage and talked about the injury to ace spinner Nathan Lyon and backed him to undergo rehab and make his comeback to the pitch very soon.

Adelaide:

The Ashes have been retained by Australia, after the hosts put in an incredible performance and won the first three Tests of the ongoing series. With the stellar performances behind them, one major worry for the Aussies has been the injury to veteran spinner Nathan Lyon.

It is worth noting that while fielding on day 5 of the third Test, Lyon, after diving while fielding, was captured clutching at his hamstring. He was immediately taken off the field and was seen on crutches after Australia won the game as well.

Speaking after the game, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc took centre stage and talked about how unfortunate the injury is to Lyon but backed him to undergo rehab and make his comeback.

"Really unfortunate for him. I'm sure it's a tough one to take. He contributed a lot in this Test match. So he should first and foremost enjoy the moment. He's helped us get to this victory,” Starc was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"He's obviously had a layoff with his calf through England, so he's sort of more on board with the fast bowlers in terms of what rehab takes. I think he's still got that hunger to give more to Australia. So that's all for him to think through. Hopefully it's not a huge layoff. But, yeah, obviously disappointed for him. Hopefully he's back sooner than later,” he added.

Starc talked about the experience within the Australian side

It is worth noting that both Starc and Lyon are among the more experienced players in the group, and reflecting on the same, Starc talked about how a lot was said about the average age of the side.

"I think a lot was made about how old the group is and how experienced they are. Perhaps that's played into our hands. Having been through some good times and some not so good times over the course of our careers together, I think certainly in the last number of years it's been a pretty level group. Things have never gotten too high or low,” Starc said.