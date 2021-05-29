WTC final | India will adapt quickly and perform like we did in Australia: R Ashwin

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravichandran Ashwin

The Indian team will adapt 'quickly' to English conditions and perform as it did in Australia, said off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

Ashwin, who is currently serving quarantine in Mumbai with other members of the Indian camp, will soon hit the nets for the first time since the postponement of IPL 2021. The Delhi Capitals bowler described the hiatus as one of the biggest challenges for Indian players.

“Once we go there I think the Indian team will adapt quickly and perform like we did in Australia, Ashwin told New Indian Express.

“We are at least another week to 10 days away from even practicing for the first time. Most of the players have not played cricket since the IPL was called off. So, I think that is one of the biggest challenges,” he said.

Ashwin will also like to finish the WTC journey on a high, being just four wickets away from Pat Cummins in the list of top wicket-takers. While the Aussie quick has picked 70 wickets in 14 Tests, Ashwin has 67 scalps in 13 matches.

Along with his bowling exploits, Ashwin had also put up a magical rearguard act with Hanuma Vihari in the Sydney Test earlier this year. India managed to draw the Test and then clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the final one in Brisbane.

Ashwin also spoke on the country's battle with coronavirus and said that the IPL was able to put a smile on people's faces.

“As players, one thing we all realized is that even amidst all this negativity, we were able to put a smile on people’s faces. We definitely understand that a lot of people are not being able to lead normal lives. But we realize that we can also put a smile on their faces, which is something that all cricketers can take pride in.

“Everybody inside the team definitely empathizes and understands what’s going on. And our thoughts are with all those people who are struggling,” he said.