WTC Final hangs in balance after Carey takes 8-down Australia past lead of 200, tail wags for reigning champs Australia were effectively 218/8 after the end of the second day's play at Lord's in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. South Africa would be gutted to let Australia score 71 runs after having them 73/7 at one point in their second innings.

London: Australia might not have walked as disappointed as they would have been maybe an hour ago before the stumps, as the reigning champions recovered the lost ground with an invaluable 61-run partnership between Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc for the eighth wicket in their second innings against South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia were tottering at 73/7 before a few near-misses and some erratic bowling from the Proteas pacers meant that the holders' tail wagged a bit to take the lead past 200.