India suffer 4th consecutive loss in FIH Pro League, slip to 5th place after Argentina prevail 2-1 A late goal was disallowed for India but Jugraj Singh failed on the second attempt as well India missed a chance to equalise and went down against Argentina for the second day in a row, losing four matches in a row in the ongoing FIH Pro League.

New Delhi:

India registered their fourth consecutive defeat in the away leg of the ongoing FIH Pro League as they went down to Argentina 1-2, second consecutive day in a row. India got a late hope in the form of a penalty. After the goal was disallowed, Jugraj Singh got another chance but fluffed it as Argentina, on the back of Tomas Domene's brace through penalty corners registered two consecutive wins and took their points tally to 18.

The defeat meant that India now slipped to fifth place on the table, below England and Belgium, as Argentina made a jump of a couple of places to No 2 spot. Points on Thursday would have come in really handy for Harmanpreet Singh and Co as they travel to Antwerp, Belgium, to face a tough opponent in Australia twice in as many days on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15, who are surprisingly languishing in the bottom half of the table.